Apply Now
Ask

Chat is available between 9 a.m. to
3 p.m. on Monday through Friday.
Click here to chat.

Programs

  • Earn
    Your Degree

    Attain the degree or certificate you need to open doors and launch a career.

    Learn More

  • Advance
    Your Career

    Jump-start your profession with training that fits your schedule.

    Learn More

  • Learn
    Something New

    Develop skills and pursue your interests through Continuing Education.

    Learn More

College of DuPage

425 Fawell Blvd., Glen Ellyn IL, 60137

(630) 942-2800 (Main)

(630) 942-3000 (Student Services)

Sharing
Support COD

  2017 College of DuPage

More locations
Close

College of DuPage Addison Center

Addison Center

 
301 S. Swift Road
Addison, IL
60101
(630) 942-4600

College of DuPage Addison Center is located in the Technology Center of DuPage (TCD) on the east side of Swift Road, north of North Avenue and south of Army Trail Road. Swift Road is approximately 3/4 mile west of Route 53 or I-355.

College of DuPage Addison Center

Printable Map

College of DuPage Carol Stream Center

Carol Stream Center

 
500 N. Kuhn Rd.
Carol Stream, IL
60188
(630) 942-4888

Carol Stream Center is located on the west side of Kuhn Road, north of North Avenue and south of Lies Road.

Carol Stream Location

Printable Map

College of DuPage Lisle location

Directions

 
2525 Cabot Drive, Suite 201
Lisle, IL
60532
(630) 942-2600

The Lisle location is home to the Center for Entrepreneurship and Workforce Development.  College of DuPage Lisle is located in the One Corporate Lakes building at the corner of Forbes and Cabot drives, just north of Warrenville Road.

College of DuPage Lisle Center

Printable Map

College of DuPage Naperville Center

Naperville Center

 
1223 Rickert Drive
Naperville, IL
60540
(630) 942-4700

College of DuPage Naperville Center is located on the south side of Rickert Drive. Rickert Drive is accessed by turning north from 75th Street two miles west of Washington Street. From Route 59, travel east on 75th Street to Rickert Drive and turn north.

College of DuPage Naperville Center

Printable Map

College of DuPage Westmont Center

Westmont Center

 
650 Pasquinelli Drive
Westmont, IL
60559
(630) 942-4800

College of DuPage Westmont Center is located on the west side of Pasquinelli Drive. Pasquinelli Drive is accessed by turning north from Ogden Avenue one block west of Route 83. The center entrance is immediately north of the bank.

College of DuPage Westmont Center

Printable Map
©